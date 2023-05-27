EXCLUSIVE | IIFA 2023— Bosco Martis: 'I love to choreograph Ranbir Kapoor'

Choreographer Bosco Martis, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, spoke about his excitement for IIFA 2023, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and much more.

Please share your excitement for IIFA

It’s great to be here, so much aura around. It feels good. It’s always so happy to see the whole community together and celebrate, and this is one of those moments.

Your personal favourite step or song

I think Senorita, it got us our National Award so that’s one of my favourites.

One actor you love to choreograph

Ranbir Kapoor

Your inspiration, idol

As a choreographer, Prrabhudeva sir was always my inspiration.

