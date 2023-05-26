Gulshan Devaiah is fresh off the success of Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video IN and also received rave reviews for 8 AM Metro that released last Friday. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, he opened up on the responses he has been receiving and what we can expect from his future roles.

How does it feel to read these rave reviews for both Dahaad and 8 AM Metro?

May is like my lucky month so I generally feel happy during May.

Were you juggling between these two projects?

No. Dahaad was shot 35 days before the pandemic during the first lockdown. It was shot for about three or three-and-a-half months in Rajasthan, Goa, and a small schedule in Mumbai. 8 AM Metro was shot start to finish in Hyderabad; it’s an independent production so it can’t afford the luxuries that we are granted when we work with production houses like Excel. I didn’t do anything between the two except for three days of work in Badhaai Do.

On working in Dahaad

It’s a life experience for me, it was a wonderful team and we spent a lot of time together. We used to listen to music and party and have a good time. I’m looking forward to doing this again if there’s a season two.

On learning the Rajasthani dialect

It’s a standardized Rajasthani dialect, not exactly accurate. It evokes a certain sense of authenticity but it’s not accurate. I had to put in a lot of work because I’m not a Hindi bhaashi. I can speak Hindi, people say my diction is clear but my grammar is all over the place. We had a coach called Varadh Bhatnagar who was there with us on the sets. I did about 27-28 workshops sessions with him, some of them were my own since he was on Excel’s payroll (laughs). We became good friends and really enjoyed our interactions with each other. That really helped me a lot more in becoming confident in the way I spoke.

