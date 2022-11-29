Filmmaker Srishti Lakhera’s Ek Tha Gaon, about two women who are the only living residents of a village on foothills of Himalayas who are torn between the idea of abandoning their home or stay connected to their nature / roots, was screened at the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) this year. It has been raising discussions and making a lot of noise. And Srishti, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, got candid about the germ of the idea and much more.

On the idea of the story

This film is based in my father’s village. We grew up in this village. Uttarakhand has been facing the urban migration issue. So there was a lot of atmosphere that was already building up in the larger scenario in the community. I started visiting the village, met some people, and while interacting with them, I could see a film.

On conversations and debates around environment

See, there’s definitely awareness, people don’t know about these kinds of stories. Urbanization is definitely connected to the environment because what’s happening in the process, people who were used to living close to nature and taking care of it, are moving away from that kind of a life. More and more of us are now dependent on an industrial lifestyle, which is completely dependent on exploitation. So with this film, this is the kind of process I’m talking about. The hope is always to connect with another zone, be it Mumbai or maybe the U.S. The hope is that we can connect with the characters and understand what’s happening in their lives at a very very personal level.

On interacting with the women the film is about

They have a very lonely life. They are living in a vast area where everyone feels the lack of a community. You need to have an entire village or a community to be functioning well. So there was definitely a lot of loneliness between the older character and the younger character. It felt like a place that felt abandoned, people definitely felt abandoned. It felt like it has become outdated in today’s world. There was not much to look forward to in that village. Of course, I’m an outsider and I’m going there for a story so that’s a different thing. Me and my entire crew was there so they were very happy to interact with us. But their lives do feel very outdated and abandoned.

On mainstream cinema picking up such stories

I hope it happens and it will. Bollywood is suffering quite a lot right now and there’s a dearth of stories. I’m not sure if environment is something they’ll seek to. Who knows? Maybe they are in the process of looking for more and more innovative stories so they might go there. Also, there are stories that I know that are coming up now; like a cyclone or a flood that we are experiencing so often. So something from the mainstream should also happen.

