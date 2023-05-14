Content creator Dolly Singh is all set to make a splash at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 and in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, she opened up about her excitement, things she’s looking forward to, her journey as a content creator, and reactions of family, friends, and fans.

You’re all set for your debut at Cannes. How’s the feeling like?

I am not set, I feel I’m so unprepared. I feel so nervous and all over the place; for the last few days I have no had sleep, but I’m always very anxious. I have to pack today and get everything together, but this is a very overwhelming feeling of a great opportunity. To pack for the Cannes Festival is something I would’ve never imagined. Everybody is very happy around me, and I have been receiving a lot of compliments and messages. my friends are constantly asking me- ‘What are you wearing? What are you thinking of?’ Everybody has their own take, do this don’t do that but this buy that.

Can you share how it happened, what’s the process like to be at Cannes?

A lot of influencers in the past have walked the red carpet and set a precedent for everybody. This is an opportunity we all have been eying for in the last few years. This is something we all want. My agency that I work with OML is wonderful, I’d say Jee jaan laga di unhone, they have literally made it happen for me; it’s my team that has gotten everything done. It has not only happened wonderfully, but there are lots of expectations from me and I hope I can deliver on them.

What’s the importance of a festival like Cannes for you?

As a film enthusiast who loves cinema, getting to be a part of a festival of such a huge festival, getting to watch movies, attending screenings is so amazing. I cannot believe I will get the opportunity to be around people I have admired for so long; celebrities, filmmakers from all around the world. For me as a content creator to get such a global opportunity is a big deal. It opens a lot of opportunities for me hopefully. This is my first international stage presence where I am going and representing my country, so that also is pretty incredible

Indian fashion and Indian cinema both have been making a mark at Cannes for years now. What are your expectations from this year?

(Laughs) My expectation is not to get trolled. I hope I can do something nice. It’s like you’re always walking on eggshells you know you just never know, but I also really want to have fun, I want to enjoy myself, I don’t want to take too much pressure because I get overwhelmed very easily. A nicer, funnier expectation would be to bump into some really cool people and have some fan moments.

On reaction of friends, fans, and family on her Cannes debut

I was like, ‘Should I post this reel because it seems too cheesy?’ Of course my friends and family knew. My fans always make me feel like they are enjoying my wins more than me. I’m not saying I only see the bad in everything, all I’m saying is that I am always very anxious about what’s going to happen next. Their response really helped me, they were messaging me things like, don’t be nervous be confident, we love you, don’t think about too many things. All my close friends are also very excited. Komal and Sid are literally coming to my house every day and asking me if I have packed. Komal took me to a grocery shop the other day, and she was like ‘you may need a protein bar. You may need a deodorant you may need a mouth freshener.’ With family, when I told my mom I’m going to Cannes, she asked me if I wasn’t coming back home, since I haven’t been to home for so long (Laughs). The plan is to go back home right after; but yes this has been the reaction from everyone.

Since you started your content creation with Spill the Sass, I would like you to spill the beans on what really inspired you to be a content creator to share your ideas your talent with people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh)

We are literally the first generation of content creators, when we walked into it, we did not know that this is one day going to be a profession of its own. The kids that are entering now have a better idea of what they’re entering into; for us, we were blind sighted walking into this. We may have had to come back doing our regular jobs. Maybe 50 years later we have some kind of data to pack all of this up, now it’s like let’s see how it goes. Content creation is something that has happened to me very accidentally. I was a fashion blogger and I had my Spill the Sass and I was making some music videos here and there, so being in front of the camera, and doing all these things was always very fun to me. The full on content creation and the kind of comedy I do in front of the camera was something that I just stumbled upon. It was a happy accident.

