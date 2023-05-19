EXCLUSIVE | Diipa Büller-Khosla: 'Cannes is going to be meaningful and maybe even emotional for me'

Leading global lifestyle influencer, activist and beauty entrepreneur, Diipa Büller-Khosla will be marking her presence, for the 6th consecutive year, at the 76th edition of cinema’s most iconic event, Cannes Film Festival 2023. In 2018, Khosla became India’s very first global influencer to walk the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival, breaking the barriers for the many other Indian influencers that followed. Her 2023 outing will mark her 8th appearance at the prestigious red carpet.

And here’s her exclusive interview with Firstpost where she talks about a lot of things:

What do you have to say about your journey at the Cannes over the years?

Back in 2018, for my first Cannes, I was the first-ever Indian born and raised influencer to walk the prestigious red carpet. It wasn’t so easy though, I had to fight tooth and nail for that opportunity. Ever since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to experience the Cannes red carpet multiple times. And this time, we’ve brought indē wild to the red carpet along with some incredible women. I think my journey from guest attendee to a business leader who’ll be hosting South Asian women on the red carpet is a great moment of pride for me. I am grateful to be at a stage in my career where I can support and help other women be a part of Cannes!

What are your expectations from this year’s edition?

Cannes has spoiled me actually. I always go with the highest of expectations, and somehow I am dazzled every time. The people you meet, the art that you see and the entire dreamlike experience throughout the day – it is unforgettable. This year we have got an amazing lineup of films. I can’t wait for Asteroid City and Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

For the first time ever in the history of the festival an Indian-founded beauty brand will be hosting a curated ensemble of South Asian global talent featuring female self-starters. How does that feel?

This event is going to be especially meaningful and maybe even emotional for me. At inde wild we always try to find ways to celebrate and uplift South Asian heritage. I wanted to provide a platform to women who are not only breaking stereotypes and excelling in their field but are also paving the way for a younger generation of leaders. This step aligns perfectly with the overarching vision of inde wild. Our philosophy has consistently centered around harmonizing heritage with modernity, acknowledging the richness of our cultural roots while embracing the dynamics of the contemporary world. Raja Kumari and Dolly Singh embody this philosophy to the very core. I remember my first Cannes like it was yesterday, I wanted to provide that experience to more women. I believe this is also an important step in cementing Indian influence in the beauty and luxury industry globally. It signifies a paradigm shift, where we beat the limitations of being mere spectators, embracing an active role as trailblazers on the global stage. We are poised to shape the narrative and set new benchmarks that epitomize Indian excellence.

What’s the importance of a festival like Cannes?

There are countless film festivals across the globe, and then there is Cannes! It is a league of its own. Cannes Film Festival has always been THE place where cinema truly takes center stage. Apart from being a massive platform to celebrate films and industry professionals, over decades, Cannes has evolved into a landmark in culture, fashion and celebrity today. I believe Cannes also acts as a career milestone for aspiring and established industry professionals globally – it is important to have a place where people come together and appreciate each other’s work.

What inspired you to be a global lifestyle influencer?

When I started my journey, my aim was never to become a global fashion influencer. What began as a simple desire to connect and share has blossomed into a full-time career for me supported by a loving global community. It has been a gradual process fueled by my increasing reach, connection and impact across the globe. While I am grateful for my growth and opportunities over these years, there is definitely a long way to go. Walking on the Cannes red carpet six years ago was a historic moment in my career. I think that’s when I understood the significance of my presence.

