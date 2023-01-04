The hugely successful YouTuber and content creator Bhuvan Bam is also a seamless actor and his previous performances prove so. He’s now gearing up Taaza Khabar that streams on Disney Plus Hotstar from January 6. And in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the man talks about his character, what inspired him to make his first video, and the experience of interviewing Shah Rukh Khan.

On his first video and the inspiration behind it

My career started after I watched news. I was coming back from Srinagar and two days later, the area was severely affected by floods. A lady was trapped in water and looking for her lost child. A news reporter standing on a little elevated platform shoved the mic on her face and asked her ‘Kaisa lag raha hai aapko.’ I saw that incident and said to myself that a video on this incident needs to be made. It’s only a 15 second video which I’ve already removed.

On engagement of fans on YouTube

What benefited me the most was that there weren’t too many YouTube channels when I started. At that time, there were only the likes of AIB, TVF, and both are mad mad inspirations for me. This was a very unconventional career choice but still I gave it a chance. And this medium is very transparent because the moment you upload a video, the comments start pouring in.

On his character Vasant Gawde

This is completely fresh from the characters I’ve played on my show BB KI VINES. I treat this as my 22nd character.

On not getting complacent

There are times when you feel a fatigue that there’s no story so what to do. There are times when I don’t upload a video for months because I don’t want to take people for granted. Kyonki jab YouTube pe gaali padti hai to padti hai. There are times when projects don’t come very quickly. Dhindhora was Jan 2022, but I know the one project that comes will be worth it.

On today’s interviews and that interview with Shah Rukh Khan

Read the questions from the heart and not just read them. It was the turning point of my life when I did Titu Talks with Shah Rukh Khan sir. Now Titu Mama is a character that’s very fresh and I didn’t know what to do with my hands and legs since this was the first time people saw my entire body. I learned all the questions by heart and wanted to interview him as if I’m talking to my brother, my friend. And this is how every interview should be taken. I feel a certain sense of disconnect when people read out their questions.

