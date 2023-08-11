The teaser of Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has indeed created an indistinct madness among the fans. Bringing a whole lot of rage, thrill, and adventure, the teaser was well received by the masses leaving them excited for the release of this action entertainer. While the film is one of the hottest topics around the corner, the fans have started the countdown and are now celebrating 50 days of its release creating a trend all across.

As the makers have left the audience in absolute amazement by treating them with short glimpses of the world of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire with the teaser, the fans have certainly created madness over social media as they count 50 days for the release of the film.

As “#DinoSalaarRoarin50Days” went viral among the fans, this instantly went on to create a trend in the social media universe. The trend witnessed a flood of fans talking about the film as they counted 50 days to its release and their excitement is well witnessed. This indeed speaks volumes of the rage that Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is about to bring on the big screen.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on 28 September 2023.