Excitement for Prabhas' Salaar spreads like a wildfire, #SaalNahi_Salaar_Hai continues to trend on no. 1
This film is massive for several reasons, one being the dream team of Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and Hombale films joining hands. Salaar is Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's debut collaboration, and the film is expected to be a game changer in the film industry.
This year’s highly anticipated film Salaar and one of the biggest collaborations in the industry of Prabhas, Prashanth Neel and Hombale films has out rightly claimed that 2023 ‘#SaalNahi_Salaar_Hai’. Salaar is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films in the country today. It’s one of the year’s most important film events and is touted to be Prabhas’s big return replicating the success he marked with the Baahubali franchise.
This film is massive for several reasons, one being the dream team of Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and Hombale films joining hands. Salaar is Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s debut collaboration, and the film is expected to be a game changer in the film industry. Salaar is an ambitious collaboration of India’s three biggest franchises, Baahubali, KGF, and Kantara as this is the first time Hombale Films, the producers of KGF, the director of KGF, the technicians of KGF, and the star of Baahubali will come together to serve India another blockbuster in 2023. Hombale Films, which has produced blockbusters such as KGF, KGF 2 and Kantara, is preparing to release Salaar in 2023. It would be truly exciting for the audience see the combination of KGF’s Director, Producer, with Baahubali’s hero!
Meanwhile, it is being learnt that Hombale Films Salaar has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping 400+ crores. While the dynamic team and technicians of KGF are also a part of Salaar, we can certainly now say that the era of Salaar has begun! Releasing on 28th September 2023.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Vishal Krishna's Laththi is excessively gruesome but a top-notch action film
The Vishal Krishna-helmed Laththi released in Tamil on December 23 and opening in a Hindi version on December 30, is just the desi Diehard that the action lovers ordered from Santa.
Family files missing persons report for Theophilus London, says he hasn't been seen since months
London's family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in July in Los Angeles, according to the family's statement released Wednesday from Secretly, a music label group that has worked with London.
Forensic team visits television show's set, seizes late actor Tunisha Sharma's belongings for investigation
The police have recorded the statements of 16 persons, including those who were present on the set on Saturday, he said. Khan (27) was arrested on Sunday for allegedly abetting the suicide of Sharma.