This year’s highly anticipated film Salaar and one of the biggest collaborations in the industry of Prabhas, Prashanth Neel and Hombale films has out rightly claimed that 2023 ‘#SaalNahi_Salaar_Hai’. Salaar is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films in the country today. It’s one of the year’s most important film events and is touted to be Prabhas’s big return replicating the success he marked with the Baahubali franchise.

This film is massive for several reasons, one being the dream team of Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and Hombale films joining hands. Salaar is Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s debut collaboration, and the film is expected to be a game changer in the film industry. Salaar is an ambitious collaboration of India’s three biggest franchises, Baahubali, KGF, and Kantara as this is the first time Hombale Films, the producers of KGF, the director of KGF, the technicians of KGF, and the star of Baahubali will come together to serve India another blockbuster in 2023. Hombale Films, which has produced blockbusters such as KGF, KGF 2 and Kantara, is preparing to release Salaar in 2023. It would be truly exciting for the audience see the combination of KGF’s Director, Producer, with Baahubali’s hero!

Meanwhile, it is being learnt that Hombale Films Salaar has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping 400+ crores. While the dynamic team and technicians of KGF are also a part of Salaar, we can certainly now say that the era of Salaar has begun! Releasing on 28th September 2023.

