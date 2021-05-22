'Excited to work with the masters': Mark Ruffalo joins Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things
Based on Scottish writer Alasdair Gray's novel, Poor Things will see Tony McNamara, who worked with Lanthimos on The Favourite, write the screenplay
Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo is set to collaborate with Yorgos Lanthimos for the filmmaker's next feature film Poor Things.
The three-time Oscar-nominated actor will star alongside Emma Stone, who collaborated with Lanthimos on his last feature The Favourite, and Willem Dafoe, reported Variety.
Here's Ruffalo's tweet confirming the news
Really excited to work with these masters. https://t.co/kMbYQTRuVc
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 21, 2021
The movie, which hails from Searchlight Pictures and Film4, is based on Scottish writer Alasdair Gray's novel of the same name.
Tony McNamara, who worked with Lanthimos on The Favourite, will adapt the script.
Gray's novel, which was published in 1992, is a Frankenstein-esque tale set in the Victorian era. It is described as a story of "love, discovery and scientific daring".
It follows Belle Baxter, a young woman (Stone) who is brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist.
Stone will produce the project along with Lanthimos and Element Pictures' Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe.
Ruffalo most recently headlined HBO series I Know This Much Is True that won him an Emmy award. He will next star in Netflix’s The Adam Project, opposite Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana.
The actor will also reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Bruce Banner aka Hulk for the upcoming series She-Hulk.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
