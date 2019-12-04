You are here:

Excel Entertainment to produce biopic of celebrated Indian mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh

A movie based on the life of world-famous mathematician late Vashishtha Narayan Singh will be made under Farhan Akhtar's production banner Excel Entertainment.

Director of the film, Neeraj Pathak jointly made the announcement with the family of Singh in Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to the director of the flick, the audience will be able to experience the real-life depiction of Vasistha's life in this film.

He also announced the possibility of casting renowned actors including Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan.

Pathak also revealed that since the last two years, in order to write the biography, he has been visiting the village Basantpur in Bihar, the home state of the late mathematician.

He wished that it would have been better if the film would have been made when Vashistha was alive.

The film will be shot at Vashistha's ancestral home in Basantpur, and different locations related to his life including NASA, California.

The shooting of the film will begin this month.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 12:04:30 IST