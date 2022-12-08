Ex rumoured couple Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi and Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik become the most Googled people in India

We are amidst the last month of the year, and Google has finally published its Year in search 2022 list. Giving us a look back at things that created a huge buzz the whole year. And guess what? Among many people belonging to various fields, our eyes were caught by Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and businessman Lalit Modi, who created a virtual storm after announcing that he was in a relationship with the actress. The former Cricket administrator’s explosive tweet and intimate pictures with the former Miss Universe, made Lalit rank four and Sushmita to grasp the fifth position on the most searched people on Google in the 2022 list. And honestly, we are not surprised, as the to and fro of shocking revelations on their official social media account truly grasped all the attention online. Now, the two have made their space on the much talked about list, which is topped by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

This after, Lalit left the users stunned after he announced he has been dating Sushmita, back in July. Dropping a series of pictures of himself with Sushmita, on his official Instagram account, the businessman called the actress his ‘better half’, sparking the wedding rumours. Later, he once again took to his social media to clarify that the two are not married but just in a relationship. Lalit’s tweet read, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour Maldives, Sardinia with the families – not to mention my better half Sushmita Sen – a new beginning, a new life finally. Over the moon,” and ended with a series of red heart and heart eye emoticons. As soon as Lalit’s tweet went viral, Sushmita faced backlash from trolls, who accused her of being a ‘gold digger’.

However, the actress was quick to note the same and gave a befitting reply to her trolls. Taking to her Instagram account Sushmita dropped a picture of herself in a monokini and wrote, “The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah, these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!”

Not just this, but when rumours started making rounds that she is married, the Aarya actress dropped a picture of herself with her daughters and dismissed the speculations by captioning it, “I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification was given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for always sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s none of your business Anyway!!!”

Interestingly, the list has also been occupied by reality show stars. This after, Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp’s former contestant Anjali Arora and Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss’ star Abdu Rozik are sitting tightly at 6th and 7th spot.

