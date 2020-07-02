Evil Dead II actor Danny Hicks passes away aged 68r weeks after he revealed cancer diagnosis on social media
Danny Hicks' role in the horror film Evil Dead was one of his first major roles in Hollywood
After a battle with stage four cancer, Evil Dead II actor Danny Hicks passed away on Tuesday at the age of 68.
The news of his demise was confirmed by his management team on Facebook with a statement.
"Danny passed away at his home in CA. We love you Danny, rest easy my friend. No more pain," the post read.
The demise of the senior actor came just weeks after he announced the cancer diagnosis on Facebook.
"To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the 6,018 die-hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news. I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live. But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years," he had written on Facebook back then.
"I got no change coming back that's for sure. And not too many regrets. Ok, gotta go. I'm gunna find out just what in the hell is going on down in that fruit cellar," his post further read.
The post had a reference to the demise of his on-screen character of Jake in the 1987 horror film Evil Dead.
His role in the horror film was one of his first major roles. He continued collaborating with Raimi and appeared in his subsequent films Intruder, SpiderMan 2, and Darkman.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Queen honoured with 13 Royal Mail postage stamps to commemorate rock band's 50th anniversary
The set of 13 stamps will feature artwork from Queen's most popular album covers, images from the band’s extravagant live performances and their first studio photoshoot in 1974.
Jamie Foxx confirms he's developing long-awaited Mike Tyson biopic in Instagram Live session
Jamie Foxx confirmed through an Instagram Live that they "officially got the real ball rolling" on Mike Tyson's biopic
AMC to reopen 450 US theatres on 15 July, will adopt four-phase approach to increase limited seating capacity
AMC plans to operate at full capacity in Phase 4, expected around Thanksgiving.