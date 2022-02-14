'I’ve never played a professor on-screen either, let alone a Hindi professor. It is a nice way to be part of a project that allows me to do something new,' Huma Qureshi on her character in Mithya.

Anything actor Huma Qureshi is in is bound to generate a conversation. With a repertoire that spans films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur, Jolly LLB, and series like Leila, Maharani, Qureshi has firmly established herself as a heavyweight actor.

She is or appears to be, bemused by the stratospheric levels of stardom and fandom she's achieved. Her intense desire to act kept her on course until she broke into Bollywood's hallowed portals, or breached the glass ceiling, whichever analogy works best! Talk to the actor, who reprises the role of Juhi Chaturvedi in the upcoming ZEE5 release Mithya, about her journey, choices, OTT platforms and she will tell how important is it to work hard to reach heights. Excerpts:

Tell us something about your character and what made you say yes?

Juhi Chaturvedi is a Hindi professor. When I read the script, I realised that it was a different story – something that I have never done before. Also, I had neither done a thriller before nor played a professor on-screen. It is a nice way to be part of a project that allows me to do something new. I attempted to approach it in a way that I’ve never done. There’s a stereotypical image of a professor but I wanted her to be cool, relatable, and modern. From the outside, it appears like she has a perfect life, but as you get to know her deeper, you’ll see things aren’t perfect. It was fun to play such a role. I like to keep doing new things and reinventing myself. I like to explore myself.

Mithya is an adaptation of Cheat. Did you watch the series to prepare for the character? Or how was it?

I saw two episodes but didn’t finish. Apart from the plot, we have completely changed it, made it for the Indian audience. I didn’t want to take references as I wanted to give the character my touch. My Hindi is quite clean and that helped me in playing Juhi. The interesting oart was to create Juhi’s inner and outer world – I wanted to show the difference between her life when she was in the classroom from that of when she is alone.

Juhi is a layered and complex character. Do you enjoy playing such parts?

100 per cent. Gone are the times when you just had uni-dimensional characters. As an audience, it is so boring to see things as good-bad or right-wrong because life is so full of grey. And I am so happy that today it is showing in our writings, our stories. Now, every character or subject is so layered and nuanced, which gives an actor so much to do. We are always looking to find something new to do. Earlier there were set patterns of what-to-do for women. Either you were waiting to get rescued or you were a vamp. You were put in these boxes. But things are changing, characters are breaking out of those boxes.

You have not stuck to one particular genre when picking films. Is that a conscious move?

Yes. After Maharani, I was flooded with similar shows where I had to play a Bihari woman, but I said no because that was done. I like challenging myself as an actor. It’s hard as an actor, sometimes, as the script being offered is really good, but you have to step back and think about reinventing yourself. I have done that to create new characters. Every time people have tried to put me in a box, I have refused. That is not me. I always want to experiment and do something else.

With some of the roles that you have portrayed—Dedh Ishqiya, Ek Thi Dayan, Badlapur, Dobaara, Kaala, Leila, Maharani—you are considered an actor who breaks stereotypes. What’s your take?

I am just being myself, living my dream. I came from Delhi to become an actor and I am working hard every day to do that. If through the way I live my life, some myths and stereotypes are being shattered, so be it. I don’t have an agenda to change the world. I am just trying to follow my passion and live my authentic life.

Huma, how has your journey been so far?

Many people had said ‘Tumse Nah ho paega’, but that didn’t bother me. I am not looking for validation or approval. I am acting because it feels right to me. I love my work and I enjoy doing that. Looking back at my journey, I feel grateful and I want to continue exploring myself as an actor.

Coming back to Mithya, any BTS moment that we’ll not see in the series but was memorable?

We had a blast on this one. It was a small crew and cast. We didn’t have televisions in our rooms and used to sit together after work. In between intense scenes, we were laughing, eating. It was fun. It was fun working with Avantika (Dassani) – the best part was she is so committed and enthusiastic about her work. It was lovely to see a hungry actor. I don’t carry the characters back home. I detach myself.

Mithya is releasing on OTT, do you think it’s a game-changer, and women characters are now being portrayed in a better light?

Yes, OTT has helped us during the pandemic. We all have binged-watched shows and films. But community watching is not going anywhere. The audience is getting mature as they are watching content from all across the world. We are thinking about stories that would connect to a wider audience. Women characters are being portrayed in a better light – they are being written well.

When we talk about Bollywood, actors need to look a certain way, be of a certain age, certain shape and size, and whatnot. What do you have to say about that?

It’s more of a mindset than actual reality. If you look back, the most successful actors were not always the best looking. It’s just imagination and doesn’t exist.

What’s next?

So much, Valimai, Monica, O My Darling, Maharani Season 2, song appearance in Gangubai Kathiawadi…