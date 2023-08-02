Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 trailer was launched yesterday and this time, the actor literally transforms into the character Pooja, and not just in terms of voice. At the launch, when asked about his family’s reaction to his ‘drag’ look, Khurrana revealed, “To begin with, my dog didn’t recognize me. That was the funniest part. I was like ‘Tumhe toh smell karke mere paas aa jaana chahiye’! But she didn’t recognize me. That probably happened as I put the girl’s perfume.”

He added, “I used to wear the perfume of my manager or make-up artist to get the correct feeling.”

On his wife and kids

My wife and kids once came on the set and they couldn’t believe it was me. I said ‘Meri competition Ananya Panday hai. Mere saamne hi woh hai. Mujhe utna hi khoobsurat banna hai film ke andar’. Meri koshish wohi rahi hai. And my family was very proud of it.

The trailer

The trailer boasts bone-tickling dialogue and showcases the hilarious camaraderie of the lead pair. Joining them on this laughter journey are an ensemble of talented actors, including Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz, all geared up to deliver an entertaining performance that is sure to resonate with the audience.

“Dream Girl 2 is the most awaited sequel of 2023, and we are thrilled to present this comedy entertainer that will keep the audience laughing throughout,” said Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms. “With a stellar cast and Raaj Shaandilyaa’s brilliant direction, we are confident that this film will be the comedy highlight of 2023,” she added.

Khurrana also expressed his excitement, saying, “Dream Girl 2 has been a joyride from the beginning. The script is hilarious, and I’m elated to bring laughter and entertainment in the lives of our fans once again.

Lead actress Ananya Panday shared her thoughts on the project, saying, “Working on Dream Girl 2 was an absolute blast, and I can’t wait for the audience to witness the fun we had while filming this comedy extravaganza.”