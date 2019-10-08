Evelyn Sharma, Saaho and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress, announces engagement with boyfriend

Evelyn Sharma recently got engaged to her boyfriend of one year, Tushaan Bhindi, an Australia-based dental surgeon and entrepreneur. According to Times of India, Tushaan asked her to marry him at Sydney's Harbour Bridge.

"It was a dream come true! Tushaan knows me so well… his proposal was perfect!," the actress tells Times of India. She said the two had met on a blind date in 2018, and bonded over their mutual passion for philanthropic causes.

Evelyn said that the couple have not decided a wedding date yet, and would like enjoy their time together now. She added she would like to shift base to Australia.

Evelyn shared a photo of the couple kissing with the Harbour Bridge in the background



Evelyn recently starred in Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas-starrer Saaho, and has also played brief roles in films like Ayan Mukerji-directed Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Nautanki Saala!, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

She took to social media and thanked everyone for sending across good wishes on her engagement.

Thank you for all the love, blessings, and good wishes this really means the world to me! Love you guys! — Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) October 8, 2019

According to India Today, Evelyn was in the news earlier this year after she was stalked by a fan. The report states after she wrapped up filming of Saaho at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, she returned to her hotel but found a fan waiting outside her room. Following the incident, Evelyn said it is nice to meet fans but she finds it scary when they show up at the wrong time. She added she loves her fans and looks forward to spending time with them but sometimes, she finds it overwhelming when they wait under the apartment or hotel building for hours on end.

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2019 13:57:28 IST