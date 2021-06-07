Evelyn Sharma marries Australia-based dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi, shares pictures on Instagram
Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi, who announced their engagement in 2019, married in Brisbane last month.
Actor Evelyn Sharma married her long-time boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi in a private ceremony. Her husband is an Australia-based dental surgeon and entrepreneur.
Taking to her social media account, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor shared her wedding photos.
View this post on Instagram
Evelyn had announced her engagement to Tushaan in 2019. She shared a photo of the two on a yacht with the Sydney cityscape in the backdrop and had captioned it as "Yes!"
Evelyn Sharma made her Tollywood debut with Saaho. She was also seen in Bollywood movies like Nautanki Saalaand, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013, Yaariyan in 2014, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai in 2015, and Hindi Medium in 2017.
Meanwhile earlier this year, the actor also celebrated 10 years of being in the industry. Sharing a post via Instagram, she said, “It’s been a crazy ride and I guess cinema will never be the same again. But I'm excited about what’s to come! Cause what I love most about making films stays the same: It’s to touch people’s hearts, to make them laugh, and to make them cry. The world of dreams where everything is possible.”
