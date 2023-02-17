Evangeline Lilly on rejecting Wonder Woman: 'It didn't appeal and there was nothing about the meeting that jazzed me'

Hollywood actress Evangeline Lilly is back as Hope van Dyne AKA Wasp as she reprises her role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While the film has finally hit theatres on 17 February 2023, the actress recently joined in the latest episode of the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast. Getting candid during the conversation, she revealed that Ant-Man isn’t the first superhero film that she has been offered but instead she had already turned down two big opportunities to play a superhero.

Why did Evangeline Lilly turn down X-Men and Wonder Woman?

Beginning with X-Men, Evangeline Lilly said that it was during the shooting of her 2011 film Reel Steel that she got the offer to play a key role in Hugh Jackman’s X-Men. Recalling how Hugh confronted her, she said, “Hugh was like, ‘Hey, so, the X-Men guys are asking me if I would approach you because they know that you won’t talk to anybody. They knew I was working with you and were interested to know if it would ever interest you to do an X-Men thing.”

Stating that she wasn’t interested in the film, Lilly said the offer didn’t appeal much to her.

Besides this, it was not the first time when the actress rejected a superhero film. Earlier, she was offered to play the role of Wonder Woman by Joss Whedon. Mentioning that she again had no desire to play the role, Lilly remembered refusing the offer as she said, “It didn’t appeal and there was nothing about the meeting that jazzed me or made me think like. I am way too authentic for my own good. I mean, it’s not good. If I am not impressed, you’ll know. And maybe you shouldn’t know sometimes.”

After rejecting two superhero roles, it seems Lilly was finally convinced after she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man. She appeared as Hope for the first time in the 2015 film, Ant-Man which was followed by its sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.