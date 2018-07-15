Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K Brown to lend voices to Frozen sequel, film will release in November 2019

Disney's 2013 film Frozen set a benchmark for animated films. Not only did the film raked in huge moolah at the box office, earning an estimated $1.2 billion, it also garnered rave reviews from the critics. The film also went on to win the Academy Award for the Best Animated Film at the Oscars 2014.

While the developments on a sequel to the film have been on for some time now, it is being reported that actors Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K Brown have been roped in to lend voices to the film.

According to a report by Variety, the two actors have joined Frozen 2's voice cast that already includes the likes of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Josh Gad who will reprise their characters of Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, respectively, from the 2013 film.

Not only the actors, Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck are also returning as directors for the upcoming sequel. Lee is also writing the script, while Peter Del Vecho of Walt Disney Animation Studios is producing the film.

Frozen was based around two princesses — Elsa and Anna — of Arendelle and how their worlds come apart as the magical powers of the former go out of control and leave the whole kingdom in perennial winter. To prevent the situation from getting worse, Elsa decides to flee from the kingdom, leaving her sister behind. Thus, starts the journey of Anna, Olaf the snowman and their friend Kristoff to find Elsa.

The Frozen sequel is slated to hit the theatres on 27 November, 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2018 16:45 PM