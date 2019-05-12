Euphoria trailer: HBO's Zendaya-fronted drama delves into teenage angst and identity crisis

HBO's upcoming teen drama Euphoria, fronted by Zendaya, follows a group of high school students trying to navigate "drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship," the official description of the show reads. The series has been adapted from an Israeli show of the same name. The trailer for the show was dropped on 11 May.

The trailer explores the dark underbelly of teenage life as it shows high school students struggle with the concept of identity, failing to adhere to the template of what they consider normal. The failure to cope with themselves drives them further into the abyss of the scary unknown.

Euphoria will be narrated by Zendaya's character, Rue, who has been described as a "lying, drug-addicted 17-year-old".

The show features an ensemble cast that includes Maude Apatow, Storm Reid, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney.

Euphoria is being backed by rapper Drake, and written by Sam Levinson, whose 2018 Sundance film, Assassination Nation, was also based on stories of teen angst and rebellion. The HBO series will be co-produced by Daphna Levin and Ron Leshem, who also created the Israeli version.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 10:41:41 IST

