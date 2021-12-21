The trailer of Euphoria Season 2 proves that drama is not going to end soon as one can see a bunch of teenagers trying to make it through drug addiction, violence, guns, and police cars.

The wait for Euphoria Season 2 is nearly over as the official trailer of the new season released on HBO Max today, 21 December. The second season of the teen drama series looks nothing less than promising as Emmy-winner Zendaya returns in her role as the 17-year-old Rue.

The previous season saw Rue trying to solve problems of drugs and drama while falling for the new girl in school, Jules (played by Hunter Schafer). This season shows Rue trying to find some hope in the town of East Highland amidst the pressures of love, loss and addiction.

In the two-and-a-half minute's trailer, Rue can be seen carrying a mysterious suitcase with her everywhere and her sponsor from the previous season, Ali (played by actor Colman Domingo) asking her about what’s in the suitcase.

The trailer of Euphoria Season 2 proves that drama is not going to end soon as one can see a bunch of teenagers trying to make it through drug addiction, violence, guns, and police cars. There are possibilities of Rue finding a new drug dealer and some scenes in the trailer also show her indulging in a fight with her mom (played by Nika King).

The rest of the cast gives a breakout performance as the trailer shows Cassie, essayed by Sydney Sweeney being bullied in the bathroom and Nate, played by Jacob Elordi brewing a new relationship with Rue. Actors Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Algee Smith also return as series regulars.

Directed by Sam Levinson, who also helmed the first season, Euphoria Season 2 had to be shot earlier around March 2020 but got stalled due to the pandemic. Creator Levinson then came up with two individual episodes centered around Zendaya and Hunter Schaffer which now serve as connectors to the upcoming second season.

The HBO Max drama series will debut on 9 January, Sunday at 9 pm ET, and the show will air weekly episodes.