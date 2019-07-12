You are here:

Euphoria: HBO renews teen drama starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer for second season

HBO network has handed out a second-season order to teen drama Euphoria starring Zendaya. The series, based on Israeli series of the same name, premiered on 16 June and revolves around 17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a drug addict, who is fresh from rehab, and is trying to work on her future.

Rue's life changes drastically when she meets Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), a girl who recently shifted to town following her parents' divorce, and like Rue is searching for "where she belongs".

"Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya. We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series.

"We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit," HBO's EVP Programming Francesca Orsi said in a statement to Deadline.

The series also features Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney.

According to HBO, Euphoria is the youngest skewing drama series on the network's digital platforms.

Zendaya reprised her role as Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) classmate and love interest Michelle 'MJ' Jones in Spider-Man: Far from Home. The film also stars Jon Favreau, Samuel L Jackson, Marisa Tomei and Colbie Smulders.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 12:09:17 IST