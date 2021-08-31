Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor to unite for Apple's Raymond and Ray
Apple Original movie Raymond and Ray will see Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor as half-brothers with a rocky relationship and a chance to redeem themselves.
Hollywood stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke have teamed up for Apple Original movie Raymond and Ray.
Written and directed by Rodrigo García, the feature film is backed by Amazon Studios, Apple said in a statement.
The film follows half-brothers Raymond (McGregor) and Ray (Ethan Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. "Somehow, they still each have a sense of humour, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely grave-digging," the official plotline read.
Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron will produce the movie alongside Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn. Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer will serve as executive producers.
McGregor most recently starred in Warner Bros' Birds of Prey. The actor is set to reprise his iconic role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for a Disney+ series due in 2022.
Hawke is currently receiving acclaim for co-writing and starring in Showtime limited series The Good Lord Bird. He will next feature in Marvel Studios' series Moon Knight.
also read
Kris Wu, Chinese-Canadian pop star, arrested in Beijing for allegedly raping teenager
Kris Wu, former member of South Korean-Chinese boy band Exo and its subgroup Exo-M, was detained 1 August while police conducted an investigation in response to comments online that he “repeatedly lured young women” to have sex, according to a police statement at that time.
Bob Dylan accused of sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965; singer denies allegations
A lawsuit, filed Friday, alleges that Bob Dylan plied a girl with drugs and alcohol and abused her over six weeks in 1965
Malayalam film producer and celebrity chef Naushad passes away
Owner of 'Naushad the big Chef', Naushad ventured into the film industry by producing Blessy's first film, Kazhcha, starring Mammootty.