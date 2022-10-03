“Mujhe lagta hai Sajid ji ko dukh hai kisi cheez ka (I feel deep down, Sajid Ji is hurt)”, said Archana Gautam on last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 16. This, on a day, when #MeToo, Sajid Khan and Bigg Boss were trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. The show Bigg Boss, host Salman Khan and channel Colors TV were being slammed left, right and center for bringing in Sajid, who has been accused of sexual assault by 9 women, as a contestant on the controversial reality show. Bigg Boss has always been a rehabilitation center for problematic men. Think Ashmit Patel participating in Bigg Boss 4 shortly after his MMS got leaked online or cricketer Sreesanth appearing on Bigg Boss 12 as a contestant shortly after he got partial relief from the Supreme Court for his alleged role in 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. There were numerous attempts made by these men to whitewash their image and appear ‘friendly’ and ‘humble’ by mopping floors and cleaning the garden area of the glass-walled house.

NINE women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harrasment. Context: He’s a participant in the new season of Bigg Boss. https://t.co/hEJjDZqGYe — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) October 2, 2022

There is nothing like watching rich, powerful men with all the money in the world participate in a reality show to appear ‘down-to-earth’ by doing jhaadu pochcha. It is almost as if viewers are expected to forgive them for doing literally the bare minimum – cleaning the house they are paid lakhs to live in. One can imagine the gullible audience at home going “OMG he is so humble” while a man cleans utensils which is his duty as a housemate. Of course, the fellow contestants – all actors and models who are trying to make a name for themselves in the industry will support him and cry buckets. Is the bar for powerful men so low? Why else would Shiv Thakre, the former Bigg Boss Marathi winner and Archana Gautam, alleged politician, feel bad for Sajid Khan?

Farah Khan’s Convenient Silence

The bigger question is – why Farah Khan, who is self-admittedly the biggest fan of Bigg Boss, didn’t appear on the premiere episode? Has she forgotten all the times she appeared as a judge on the show and gave a ranking to contestants – often accompanied with harsh feedback and distasteful comments? Is Farah aware that the contestants she was once mean to, were at least not accused of molestation like her brother? As someone who has stepped in to host the show whenever Salman wasn’t available, shouldn’t Farah have advised Sajid to course correct – perhaps, donate to anti-abuse organizations and make a public apology to his victims who could be dealing with the trauma of abuse? Shouldn’t she speak up now given that she has always been vocal, often more than required, on all things related to Bigg Boss? These are some of the many questions ardent viewers of the show must ask the showrunners.

The Fall of Shehnaaz Gill

If Sajid Khan appearing on the show wasn’t enough, Shehnaaz Gill added insult to injury, Gill has, in the past, spoken to Brahmakumaris about gender equality. She does come across as someone who has progressive views on gender. Why, then, did Gill record a video message for Sajid and choose to support him publicly?

The Internet is rife with speculations. Reddit threads are buzzing with conspiracies – none of them confirmed, with some alleging that Gill was, perhaps, forced to make the video or isn’t exactly familiar with Sajid’s problematic pass and the fallout of #MeToo movement. Even if Gill wasn’t familiar with Sajid’s history, she could have clarified her stance or tweeted out a clarification. In a series of tweets, content creator and anchor Janice Sequeira talked about Gill’s fandom. “If anyone can make her see sense, they can. She’s capable of SO MUCH. Why lend her power to this man?”, asked Sequeira.

Finally, and I say this cautiously- Those discussing a beloved reality star/actor’s support for this man, let me just say this. She has among the biggest fandoms. And if anyone can make her see sense, they can 🙏🏻 She’s capable of SO MUCH. Why lend her power to this man? — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) October 2, 2022

Gill’s fans, who call themselves Shehnaazians, jumped to defend her instead of holding her accountable. Some even resorted to abuses as they spammed posts that called out Gill for the video message. It is important to note here that Gill is working in Sajid’s next film titled ‘100%’ and will share the screen with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi. The actress had made the announcement on her Instagram handle last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

While Gill is loved by her massive fanbase, she is still relatively new in the industry. The power dynamics in Bollywood are ever-changing and perhaps, Gill couldn’t have refused to sign a film with Sajid and later, send him a video message. One must have a moral compass but to survive in a cutthroat industry where outsiders aren’t exactly welcomed, one must do what one can to survive. Perhaps, it was an oversight by Gill and her team to even record the video message in the first place. But why she chose to not issue a clarification after being rightly called out by many netizens is, indeed, a mystery. On the contrary, Gill might harm her career and might as well lose out of brand endorsements as no brand would want to associate with someone who directly or indirectly condones sexual assault.

It is therefore, a bitter pill to swallow why Gill chose to publicly support Khan. Unlike Sajid who comes from a film background and had everything handed to him on a silver platter but still failed to leave his mark as a director, Shehnaaz rose from humble beginnings and earned her fame through hard work. To use her as a pawn to whitewash Khan’s wrongdoings and make him appear more ‘family friendly’ is indeed very distasteful.

Seeing Punjab’s Katrina Kaif defend India’s Harvey Weinstein was not exactly how Bigg Boss 16 fans expected the show to kick off. This, indeed, is difficult to accept.

Deepansh Duggal is an entertainment, pop-culture and trends writer based in New Delhi. He specializes in op-eds based on the socio-political and gender issues in the world of entertainment and showbiz. He also writes explainers and occasionally reviews shows in the OTT space. He tweets at @Deepansh75.

