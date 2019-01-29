Esha Gupta issues apology on Twitter over racist remarks towards Nigerian footballer Alexander Iwobi

After being called out on social media for her racist comments against Arsenal's Nigerian footballer Alexander Iwobi, actress Esha Gupta issued an apology by saying that she did not "realise it was directed towards racism."

Esha had shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with a friend on Instagram stories, which was sharply criticised by netizens for being racist.

The screenshot, which was deleted soon after, saw the friend referring to Iwobi as a "gorilla", that "evolution stopped for him", and said that the footballer had not changed from "neanderthal to man". In reply, Esha wrote,"Haha... I don't know why they don't bench him more."

Following the backlash, Esha Gupta took to Twitter and apologised.

Guys m sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Wallah never meant it. Sorry guys forgive the stupidity 🙏🏽 #gooner4life — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

It was us discussing our frustration during the game.sorry as I din realise it directed towards racism.laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the games result guys.been victim of racism myself before. But this is not something m proud of. It was a fault,sorry guys — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 11:48:19 IST