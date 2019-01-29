You are here:

Esha Gupta issues apology on Twitter over racist remarks towards Nigerian footballer Alexander Iwobi

FP Staff

Jan 29, 2019 11:48:19 IST

After being called out on social media for her racist comments against Arsenal's Nigerian footballer Alexander Iwobi, actress Esha Gupta issued an apology by saying that she did not "realise it was directed towards racism."

Esha Gupta. File image

Esha had shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with a friend on Instagram stories, which was sharply criticised by netizens for being racist.

Esha Gupta's Instagram story. Instagram

The screenshot, which was deleted soon after, saw the friend referring to Iwobi as a "gorilla", that "evolution stopped for him", and said that the footballer had not changed from "neanderthal to man". In reply, Esha wrote,"Haha... I don't know why they don't bench him more."

Following the backlash, Esha Gupta took to Twitter and apologised.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 11:48:19 IST

