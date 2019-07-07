You are here:

Esha Gupta accuses hotelier Rohit Vig of inappropriate behaviour: 'You around me with your eyes and stares was enough'

FP Staff

Jul 07, 2019 11:55:42 IST

Esha Gupta, who is celebrating the success of her recent release One Day: Justice Delivered, opened up about an instance of a hotelier making her feel uncomfortable despite the presence of other hotel staff. The Bollywood actress called out Rohit Vig, mentioning that his 'eyes' and 'stares' were 'enough' and that 'even with two securities around I felt (like I was) getting raped.'

In a series of tweets, the actress expressed her rage.

Check out what Esha Gupta had to say:

Gupta shared all possible information on the perpetrator, adding that he was asked to 'behave' thrice before he was eventually asked to leave the premises by her guards.

"He was requested to behave thrice and then leave..then eventually 2 guards had to be around me..even the security cam can confirm this..who is this "future rapist." Naming him, the actress continued, "His name is-rohit..He owns st regis in goa (sic)." "Rohit Vig-owns St Regis Goa," Esha shared.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 11:55:42 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Esha Gupta , One Day: Justice Delivered , Rohit Vig , Sexual harassment , sexual misconduct

also see

One Day: Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta's crime thriller gets new release date, will now open on 5 July

One Day: Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta's crime thriller gets new release date, will now open on 5 July

One Day: Justice Delivered movie review ⁠— Anupam Kher's experience is lost to flawed direction, illogical script

One Day: Justice Delivered movie review ⁠— Anupam Kher's experience is lost to flawed direction, illogical script

Malaal, One Day, Oh Baby, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Raatchasi: Know Your Releases

Malaal, One Day, Oh Baby, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Raatchasi: Know Your Releases