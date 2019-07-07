Esha Gupta accuses hotelier Rohit Vig of inappropriate behaviour: 'You around me with your eyes and stares was enough'

Esha Gupta, who is celebrating the success of her recent release One Day: Justice Delivered, opened up about an instance of a hotelier making her feel uncomfortable despite the presence of other hotel staff. The Bollywood actress called out Rohit Vig, mentioning that his 'eyes' and 'stares' were 'enough' and that 'even with two securities around I felt (like I was) getting raped.'

In a series of tweets, the actress expressed her rage.

Check out what Esha Gupta had to say:

If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

Men like Rohit vig, are the reason women don’t feel safe any where. You around me with your eyes and stares was enough — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

ROHIT VIG- the man who thinks staring at a woman all night n making her uncomfortable is ok. He didnot touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus m an actor, but because m a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse! pic.twitter.com/gRXnqZ21Mu — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 6, 2019

Gupta shared all possible information on the perpetrator, adding that he was asked to 'behave' thrice before he was eventually asked to leave the premises by her guards.

"He was requested to behave thrice and then leave..then eventually 2 guards had to be around me..even the security cam can confirm this..who is this "future rapist." Naming him, the actress continued, "His name is-rohit..He owns st regis in goa (sic)." "Rohit Vig-owns St Regis Goa," Esha shared.

