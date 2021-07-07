Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, starring Esha Deol and Ajay Devgn, is the official Hindi adaptation of Idris Elba's British series Luther

Esha Deol is all set to make her debut into the digital space with the upcoming crime-drama series Rudra – The Edge of Darkness. The Ajay Devgn headlined project is set to launch later this year on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series is the Hindi remake of the British show– Luther.

Rudra - The Edge of Darkness",

my web series debut

& that too opposite Ajay @ajaydevgn who has been a fabulous co-star to me in many films.

— Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 7, 2021

Deol on her digital debut said, “I am really excited to be back to work, especially alongside Ajay. We have been co-stars in numerous movies and I am beyond thrilled to make my digital debut with this series. There is a great comfort level between us as actors, and it is exciting to work in a new format with him. I am really charged up with the script and with my role in Rudra - The Edge of Darkness, which is a humongous project by all means and it also marks Ajay's debut in the digital world. The show produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India a coming soon on Disney + Hotstar VIP is going to be epic."

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, “With Esha Deol joining the star cast of Rudra – The Edge of Darkness, we are certain that her presence will take the series a notch higher and add more spark to the story. Building on the long-standing relationship with Disney+ Hotstar VIP, we are looking forward to the creation of this remarkable series.”

Rudra - The Edge of Darkness will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.