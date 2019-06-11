You are here:

Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani welcome second daughter after Radhya, name her Miraya

Actor Esha Deol and her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, are blessed with a baby girl, their second child together.

The couple welcomed their daughter on June 10. They are already parents to daughter Radhya, who was born on October 23, 2017.

"Welcome to our tribe Miraya Takhtani. Born on June 10, 2019. Gratitude to the divine," Esha posted on Instagram.

She announced her second pregnancy in January with a picture of her daughter Radhya with the message, "I’m being promoted to big sister.”

Several celebrities, including Celina Jaitly, Aarti Chabria and Aishwarya R Dhanush, responded on her post, congratulating the duo.

"Hearty congratulations my dearest Biyara and Bharat Takhtani on the arrival of your 2nd angel. She joins tribe number 10 with @arthurjhaag ... bless you all," Celina wrote.

"Congratulations!!!! big big hug to you god bless the little bundle!", Aishwarya R Dhanush responded.

Esha, daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and Bharat exchanged wedding vows in 2012. They welcomed Radhya, in 2017.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 12:16:09 IST

