Entertainment

Eros Now issues apology over Navrati campaign ads after outrage on social media

The advertisements which, featured stills from a few Bollywood films of actors Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, were deemed as ' vulgar' and 'offensive'

FP Trending October 22, 2020 18:05:10 IST
Eros Now issues apology over Navrati campaign ads after outrage on social media

Streaming platform Eros Now has apologised for their recent Navratri campaign ads after a section of Internet users deemed it 'vulgar' and "offensive"

The streamer pulled down the controversial posts and issued an apology statement for 'offending sentiments of people'. "We at Eros love and respect our cultures equally. It is not, and it has never been our intention to hurt anyone’s emotions," it said.

According to The Indian Express, the advertisements featured stills from a few Bollywood films of actors Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif.

Taking offence to the ad campaigns by Eros Now, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut equated all the OTT streaming platforms as "porn hub".

Activist Ramesh Solanki said he will be taking legal action against Eros Now for insulting and hurting the sentiments of Hindus. He also shared the screengrab of the ad campaigns by Eros Now that sparked the outrage.

Owned and controlled by Eros Digital, Eros Now launched in 2012 is an over the top (OTT), video-on-demand entertainment and media platform.

Updated Date: October 22, 2020 18:05:10 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

As theatres prepare to reopen from 15 October, industry insiders say screening of fresh content unlikely
Entertainment

As theatres prepare to reopen from 15 October, industry insiders say screening of fresh content unlikely

Given the extreme caution around the coronavirus pandemic, there is unlikely to be any new films releasing, say industry insiders.

Karnataka court directs police to file FIR against Kangana Ranaut for 'anti-farmer' tweets
India

Karnataka court directs police to file FIR against Kangana Ranaut for 'anti-farmer' tweets

In a tweet on 21 September, the actress had said that people who opposed CAA are "now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists"

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police to record statements on 26, 27 October
India

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police to record statements on 26, 27 October

Mumbai Police has issued notices to Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to record their statements in the case against them for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks.