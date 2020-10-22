Eros Now issues apology over Navrati campaign ads after outrage on social media

The advertisements which, featured stills from a few Bollywood films of actors Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, were deemed as ' vulgar' and 'offensive'

Streaming platform Eros Now has apologised for their recent Navratri campaign ads after a section of Internet users deemed it 'vulgar' and "offensive"

The streamer pulled down the controversial posts and issued an apology statement for 'offending sentiments of people'. "We at Eros love and respect our cultures equally. It is not, and it has never been our intention to hurt anyone’s emotions," it said.

According to The Indian Express, the advertisements featured stills from a few Bollywood films of actors Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif.

Taking offence to the ad campaigns by Eros Now, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut equated all the OTT streaming platforms as "porn hub".

We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience,its more difficult to enthrall large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub. SHAME @ErosNow pic.twitter.com/qKHde2R4HI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

Activist Ramesh Solanki said he will be taking legal action against Eros Now for insulting and hurting the sentiments of Hindus. He also shared the screengrab of the ad campaigns by Eros Now that sparked the outrage.

Dear @krishikalulla and @ErosNow get ready to face legal music for insulting and hurting the sentiments of Hindus Dont take us Hindus lightly warna dhandha band hojaayega ( legally ) share market mein seedha niche⬇️ samjhe Shame on you perverts at Eros Music @HinduITCell pic.twitter.com/QdtPbIzbhp — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) October 21, 2020

Owned and controlled by Eros Digital, Eros Now launched in 2012 is an over the top (OTT), video-on-demand entertainment and media platform.