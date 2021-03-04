Eros Motion Pictures unveils Hindi trailer of Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi

Haathi Mere Saathi is scheduled to hit theatres on 26 March

Eros International unveiled the much-awaited Hindi trailer of the adventure film Haathi Mere Saathi via a virtual conference today.

On the occasion of World Wildlife Day yesterday, on 3 March, the makers revealed the much anticipated Tamil and Telugu trailers of the trilingual film titled, Kaadan and Aranya in Chennai and Hyderabad respectively, in the presence of Rana Daggubati, Prabu Solomon, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. And now, the team has released the trailer of its Hindi version, titled Haathi Mere Saathi over a virtual press conference.

The trailer of Aranya and Kaadan give a glimpse of the intriguing narrative that awaits audiences on 26 March.

Watch the trailer

Rana will be seen as the protagonist in a completely different avatar, in all three versions along with Pulkit Samrat in Haathi Mere Saathi (Hindi), and Vishnu Vishal in Kaadan (Tamil) and Aranya (Telugu). The film also stars actresses - Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in lead roles.

This endearing tale between a man and the elephants is a story inspired by multiple events.

The film traces the narrative of the protagonist (Rana Daggubati), who spends most of his life in the jungle, dedicated to protecting the ecosystem.

Post the massive success of the magnum opus Baahubali franchise, and The Ghazi Attack, this will be a hat-trick for Rana in a trilingual.

The film is directed by National Award-winning director, Prabu Solomon. It is bankrolled by Eros Motion Pictures, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation.

The pan-India multi-lingual film will be the first trilingual of 2021 and will premiere in three languages on 26 March.