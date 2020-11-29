Eric Clapton, Van Morrison announce anti-lockdown song ‘Stand and Deliver'; criticised for overlooking danger of COVID-19

'Stand and Deliver' will release on music streaming platforms from 4 December.

Eric Clapton has announced a new song 'Stand and Deliver' with Van Morrison to raise funds for musicians affected by the pandemic as part of the latter's Save Live Music campaign. Clapton has performed the song written by Morrison.

The Wrap writes that 'Stand and Deliver' is the fourth song after 'Born to Be Free', 'As I Walked Out', and 'No More Lockdown', where Clapton has objected to the lockdown measures adopted by the British government to contain COVID-19 .

The proceeds of the song will go to Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund. In their statement announcing the song, Clapton told Variety, "There are many of us who support Van and his endeavours to save live music; he is an inspiration. We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover."

While Morrison that the song will resonate with many who share the same frustrations. He added that many musicians have had to face a tough time without any support from the government during the pandemic lockdowns. Morrison said that he along with Clapton were working hard for the return of live music performances, and to save the music industry.

The musicians' song was severely criticised on social media with many noting that the virus has claimed the lives of millions across the world, while some pointed out their history of racism.

Here are the reactions

Confirms everything I've ever thought about Clapton, a musician who has spent his entire career appropriating black music and now records his first "protest" song against meager restrictions to slow a diseases that is ravaging black communities...https://t.co/dAn0sA2c9t — Jeffrey St. Clair (@JSCCounterPunch) November 27, 2020

Last time Clapton weighed in on politics they had to start Rock Against Racism https://t.co/bI382R63oY — Hari Kunzru (@harikunzru) November 27, 2020

Of course Eric Clapton wrote an anti-lockdown song. He’s a white supremacist. — Alan Zilberman (@alanzilberman) November 27, 2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced a second stay-at-home lockdown across England, which will lapse on 2 December. England will revert to the current three-tier localised lockdown system.