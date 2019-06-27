Enrique Iglesias shares old video from visit to India, says he 'can't wait to be back'

Enrique Iglesias on 27 June, Thursday said India is "one of his most favourite" places in the world and the singer is waiting to make another trip to the country.

The 44-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a video from his previous trip to India where a fan followed his car to catch a glimpse of him.

The moment was captured by a Mexican TV channel whose reporter was already in the car interviewing Iglesias, who spotted the fan chasing them on his bike.

The reporter then lowers the window glass and points the mic towards the fan: "Are you Enrique?" comes the question.

When he gets a yes from the 'Heartbeat' singer, he starts gushing about his admiration while trying to balance the conversation and the driving.

"It was a pleasure seeing you here, man. You're a rockstar. We all love you here a lot," the fan shouts out, while a smiling Iglesias warns him to "Be careful".

Iglesias captioned the video: "One of my favourite places in the world! I love you #India... can't wait to be back!! #Throwback."

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 19:03:49 IST