Enrique Iglesias announces birth of his third child with wife Anna Kournikova, posts picture on Instagram

Washington DC: Musician Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova announced the birth of their baby girl on social media on Thursday (local time). They welcomed their third child last month after keeping Kournikova's pregnancy a secret.

The 44-year-old singer shared the moment of happiness on Instagram and wrote, "My Sunshine 01.30.2020"

View this post on Instagram My Sunshine 01.30.2020 A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Feb 13, 2020 at 10:13am PST

In the lovely picture, Enrique is seen holding the newborn in the hospital. The thirty-eight-year-old Tennis star also shared adorable pictures on Instagram. The first frame captures Anna cuddling with the baby while the other one shows a memorable picture of the child with Enrique and Anna.

View this post on Instagram My Sunshine 01.30.2020 A post shared by Anna Kournikova Iglesias (@annakournikova) on Feb 13, 2020 at 10:27am PST

View this post on Instagram

01.30.2020

A post shared by Anna Kournikova Iglesias (@annakournikova) on Feb 13, 2020 at 10:42am PST

Iglesias and Kournikova tied the knot in 2001. The couple is parents to 2-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy who they welcomed in December 2017. Kournikova shared rare footage of the little ones running in an adorable Instagram video, last month.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2020 14:26:05 IST