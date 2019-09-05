Enai Noki Paayum Thota release postponed (again): Here's why Gautam Menon-Dhanush's film keeps getting pushed

Gautham Vasudev Menon is a big brand in Tamil cinema as director and producer. There is a huge fan base for his type of youth-oriented stylish movies. But for the last three years he has had no release as director and producer, as his films have been in limbo due to financial issues. Finally Gautham Menon’s long-in-the-making Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT), which started as a quickie in March 2016 starring Dhanush, was scheduled to release this Friday - 6 September, 2019, after much delay. But it is clearly ‘No Show’ for ENPT as of now: the film has been further pushed indefinitely.

Earlier, all the financiers who had funded Gautham Menon for his various films got together to somehow release ENPT, and tried to work out deal. But a few other financiers went to court and got a stay, which could not be vacated. Now it looks like ENPT release has been put on hold. Meanwhile the Siddharth–GV Prakash thriller, Sivappu Manjal Pachai (SMP) directed by Sasi, has announced that they will hit the screens tomorrow. SMP had initially announced a 6 September release but later backed out due to ENPT. They will now get all screens reserved for the Dhanush film.

The entire trade was looking forward to the release of Enai Noki Paayum Thota. Dhanush, easily one of the most exciting actors of this generations, was coming together with the savvy director for the first time. Dhanush is said to be playing the role of a metro-sexual youngster in the film. The star cast comprises Dhanush and Megha Akash in the lead with Rana Daggubati making a cameo appearance. Sasikumar, Vela Ramamoorthy, Senthil Veersamy, and Sunaina are in supporting roles. Two top cameramen Jomon T John and Manoj Paramahamasa are credited as cinematographers of this action-romancr entertainer.

Enai Noki Paayum Thota was cleared by the censors six months back and carries a UA certificate. Music and picturisation has always been an essential ingredient in a GVM movie. After working with giants like AR Rahman, Ilayarajaa and Harris Jayaraj, Menon is introducing RJ, actor and musician Darbuka Siva as the music director of the film. The songs have already become chartbusters with Visiri and Maruvarthai becoming anthems of sorts. The director has confessed that freshness in the songs is one reason why ENPT is still relevant. Dhanush, who had fallen out with Menon during the making of the film, completed his dubbing for ENPT and quietly flew to London for Karthik Subbaraj’s new film. The actor did not promote the film or tweet about the release date as he was not sure of its release.

Besides Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Gautham Menon has Vikram’s Dhruva Natchachitram, and as producer Selvaraghavan’s Nenjam Marappathillai and Karthick Naren’s Nargasooran coming up for release under his banner (though in recent interviews he has said that his company is no longer associated with these two films). Menon has blamed himself for the mess up with these films. In an interview with The Hindu, Menon said – “It has been a tumultuous three years. I’m a victim of the business of cinema. It’s something personal and I don’t want to make it public. It may still be just, bad management.”

The trouble with Gautham Menon way of film making is that he wears multiple hats and dabbles in direction, production and is also making a web series on late Jayalalithaa titled Queen. Before he completes a project, he tends to jump into another production without really looking into its financial viability. Now all leading financiers have come together and to safeguard their loans have decided to bail him out. The deal worked out allows him to pay his dues in instalments at the time of release of his pending films. The buzz is that a leading producer who is launching his relative as a hero in a forthcoming film directed by Menon has come to his rescue and worked out a deal.

But now it looks likes everything has gone to waste, as Menon has lost the momentum to release Enai Noki Paayum Thota.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 13:18:38 IST