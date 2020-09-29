Emraan Hashmi's Harami, Gulshan Devaiah's Footfairy, Akshay Oberoi's High: Trailers This Week

Billed as a 'hard-hitting street saga', Emraan Hashmi's Harami will premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in October.

The trailers from this week suggest October will serve as a binge-fest for crime thriller fans. From murder mysteries, crime lords to drug abuse, the trailers hint at intriguing storylines. In Shyam Madiraju's Harami, Emraan Hashmi leads a gang of pickpocketers in Mumbai. On the other hand, Gulshan Devaiah dons khaki and is out to catch a serial killer in the upcoming film Footfairy.

Harami

The trailer of Emraan Hashmi's new film, Harami, released on Monday. The clip sees the actor as a merciless crime lord who controls a gang of pickpockets in Mumbai.

Written and directed by Shyam Madiraju, the film will premiere at Busan International Film Festival in October.

Harami is billed as a ‘hard-hitting, visually striking street saga of youth crime and broken destinies played out against the vibrant backdrop of chaotic and relentless Mumbai.

Footfairy

A serial killer with a weird foot fetish is out on the loose in Kanishk Varma's directorial Footfairy. The trailer sees Gulshan Devaiah as a cop in charge of tracking down and arresting a serial killer who's been periodically hunting down women and weirdly enough, cutting their legs.

Also featuring Sagarika Ghatge and Kunal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles, Footfairy is set for release on 24 October on & Pictures.

High

Nikhil Rao's upcoming series High, as the witticism suggests, is based on substance abuse, drug peddlers, pharma, and gang wars. The trailer features Shiv Mathur (Akshay Oberoi) who is an addict struggling to get a grip on life and eventually finds himself in a rehab facility. The rehab is run by Doctor Roy and two other junior doctors Shweta and Nakul who are working on a mysterious compound said to bring an 'edge' to one's life.

The cast includes Shweta Basu Prasad, Ranvir Shorey, Mrinmayee Godbole, Prakash Belawadi, and Nakul Bhalla. The series is slated to release on MX Player on 7 October.