Emraan Hashmi shares video of theatre audience cheering, whistling at Mumbai Saga show

Emraan Hashmi shared a clip of an ecstatic audience at a Mumbai Saga screening and wrote, 'Back to the echoes of seetis and taalis In theatres'

Mumbai Saga hit cinemas amid rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on 18 March.

Emraan Hashmi, who plays Vijay Sararkar in the gangster drama, directed by Sanjay Gupta, shared a clip of the audience hooting and cheering at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre.

Here is the clip

As part of the film's promotions, John Abraham and Hashmi even took over a multiplex's ticket counter and interacted with moviegoers. Later, both actors entered a screening together.

Here is the clip

Amartya and Vijay invite you to watch the BIGGEST FACE-OFF OF THE YEAR on the big screen, the best way to watch it.

Follow all the safety norms, be safe & enjoy the SAGA OF THE YEAR. BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW! https://t.co/3zMCX838qu#MumbaiSaga IN CINEMAS NOW. pic.twitter.com/hqxtlGyaLs — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 19, 2021

Mumbai Saga is the second Bollywood film after Jahnvi Kapoor's horror comedy Roohi to hit cinemas after the government allowed 100 percent capacity in cinemas.