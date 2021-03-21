Entertainment

Emraan Hashmi shares video of theatre audience cheering, whistling at Mumbai Saga show

Emraan Hashmi shared a clip of an ecstatic audience at a Mumbai Saga screening and wrote, 'Back to the echoes of seetis and taalis In theatres'

FP Staff March 21, 2021 15:40:43 IST
Emraan Hashmi shares video of theatre audience cheering, whistling at Mumbai Saga show

Mumbai Saga hit cinemas amid rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on 18 March.

Emraan Hashmi, who plays Vijay Sararkar in the gangster drama, directed by Sanjay Gupta, shared a clip of the audience hooting and cheering at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre.

Here is the clip

As part of the film's promotions, John Abraham and Hashmi even took over a multiplex's ticket counter and interacted with moviegoers. Later, both actors entered a screening together.

Here is the clip

Mumbai Saga is the second Bollywood film after Jahnvi Kapoor's horror comedy Roohi to hit cinemas after the government allowed 100 percent capacity in cinemas.

 

Updated Date: March 21, 2021 15:40:43 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Roohi earns Rs 8.73 cr within three days of release
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Roohi earns Rs 8.73 cr within three days of release

Roohi, which released on 11 March, had opened to Rs 3.06 crore on its first day despite rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

Mumbai Saga box office collection: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi film makes Rs 2.82 cr on opening day
Entertainment

Mumbai Saga box office collection: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi film makes Rs 2.82 cr on opening day

As per trade analysts, the box office collection of Mumbai Saga is expected to spike on the second and third days

Mumbai Saga movie review: Sanjay Gupta’s latest gangland actioner is slick, loud and predictable
Entertainment

Mumbai Saga movie review: Sanjay Gupta’s latest gangland actioner is slick, loud and predictable

Mumbai Saga ends up being a garden-variety Sanjay Gupta film – stylish frames, fast cuts, emphatic background music, wisecracking characters, the works.