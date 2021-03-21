Emraan Hashmi shares video of theatre audience cheering, whistling at Mumbai Saga show
Emraan Hashmi shared a clip of an ecstatic audience at a Mumbai Saga screening and wrote, 'Back to the echoes of seetis and taalis In theatres'
Mumbai Saga hit cinemas amid rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on 18 March.
Emraan Hashmi, who plays Vijay Sararkar in the gangster drama, directed by Sanjay Gupta, shared a clip of the audience hooting and cheering at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre.
Here is the clip
Back to the echoes of seetis and taalis In theatres !! #mumbaisaga#gaeitytheatre#backtotheatrepic.twitter.com/3KzhVTICgM
— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 19, 2021
As part of the film's promotions, John Abraham and Hashmi even took over a multiplex's ticket counter and interacted with moviegoers. Later, both actors entered a screening together.
Here is the clip
Amartya and Vijay invite you to watch the BIGGEST FACE-OFF OF THE YEAR on the big screen, the best way to watch it.
Follow all the safety norms, be safe & enjoy the SAGA OF THE YEAR.
BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW! https://t.co/3zMCX838qu#MumbaiSaga IN CINEMAS NOW. pic.twitter.com/hqxtlGyaLs
— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 19, 2021
Mumbai Saga is the second Bollywood film after Jahnvi Kapoor's horror comedy Roohi to hit cinemas after the government allowed 100 percent capacity in cinemas.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Roohi earns Rs 8.73 cr within three days of release
Roohi, which released on 11 March, had opened to Rs 3.06 crore on its first day despite rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra.
Mumbai Saga box office collection: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi film makes Rs 2.82 cr on opening day
As per trade analysts, the box office collection of Mumbai Saga is expected to spike on the second and third days
Mumbai Saga movie review: Sanjay Gupta’s latest gangland actioner is slick, loud and predictable
Mumbai Saga ends up being a garden-variety Sanjay Gupta film – stylish frames, fast cuts, emphatic background music, wisecracking characters, the works.