Empire to be renewed for fifth season on Fox; Hulu orders third season of The Handmaid's Tale

With the winter hiatus over for television programming in the US, producers are gearing up with the lineup for the next season of their hit shows. While Fox has renewed the music drama Empire for a fifth season, as reported by Variety, Hulu has renewed their critically acclaimed hit The Handmaid’s Tale for a third season, as reported by The Verge.

With four episodes remaining in the current run of the Empire season, the fifth season has already been ordered. “Empire is as compelling, emotional and unpredictable as it ever was. We are so proud of our amazing cast, led by Terrence (Howard) and Taraji (P Henson), who deliver powerful performances week after week. We’d also like to thank our tremendous creative team – Lee, Danny, Brett, Ilene, Sanaa, Brian and Francie – whose inspired storytelling continues to create the unforgettable, jaw-dropping OMG moments that have always been signature to Empire,” said Michael Thorn, entertainment president for Fox Broadcasting, as reported by Variety.

Hulu has renewed their hit dystopian show The Handmaid’s Tale which just kicked off its second season last week and the third season will be expected in 2019. The acclaimed show is an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel The Handmaid’s Tale that depicts a dystopian human society, where women are stripped of their rights and turned into sexual slaves called Handmaids. While the first season stayed true to the novel’s plot, the second season has begun introducing new and original storylines not from the book, as reported by The Verge.

The Handmaid’s Tale had swept the top awards in its first season, which included Outstanding Drama among a series of Emmy awards for the show, and the Golden Globes for Best Drama Series as well as the Best Actress in a TV Drama.

Updated Date: May 03, 2018 13:37 PM