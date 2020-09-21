Emmys 2020 full winners' list: Succession wins Outstanding Drama Series; Schitt's Creek dominates comedy category

Zendaya created history at Emmys 2020 after becoming the youngest winner in the drama actress category at age 24.

The Emmy Awards honour the best of TV every year, but this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony is going virtual. Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is emceeing the ceremony remotely from a stage inside Los Angeles' Staples Centre.

Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek, about a rich family left with nothing but a small town, swept the comedy categories, winning seven Emmys for its sixth and final season.

They were the first seven Emmys handed out at Sunday’s unusual ceremony, and the gleeful, tearful cast was jubilant in their face masks and formalwear as they claimed Emmy after Emmy together at a Canadian pavilion.

“Our show is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and that is something that we need more of now than we have ever needed before,” Dan Levy said as he took the seventh trophy.

HBO’s limited series Watchmen was declared Outstanding Limited Series, while its star and three-time Emmy winner Regina King was given the best actress award. It was the biggest triumph of a big night for Watchmen, the year’s most nominated show.

Euphoria star Zendaya became the youngest winner in the drama actress category at age 24 (topping Jodie Comer, who was 26 when she won last year for Killing Eve). Jeremy Strong trumped onscreen father Brian Cox in the best actor in a drama series category for HBO's Succession.

Here is the list of winners

Outstanding Drama Series - Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress a Drama Series - Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie - Regina King (Watchmen)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie - Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie - Uzo Aduba (Mrs America)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Julia Garner (Ozark)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series - Eddie Murphy (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series - Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series - Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series - Cherry Jones (Succession)

Outstanding Limited Series - Watchmen

Outstanding Television Movie - Bad Education

Outstanding Competition Program - RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series - Dan Levy and Andrew Cividino (Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending")

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series - Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending")

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or a Television Movie - Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson (Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being")

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or a Television Movie - Maria Schrader (Unorthodox)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series - Jesse Armstrong (Succession, "This Is Not For Tears")

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series - Andrij Parekh (Succession, "Hunting")

(With inputs from The Associated Press)