Emmys 2019: Start time, live stream, nominees — All you need to know about the awards ceremony

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will celebrate the best that TV and streaming services have to offer. While the ceremony will be hostless like this year's Oscars, there is till plenty to look forward to. The Emmys will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

When is the Emmys 2019?

The ceremony will take place on 22 September in the US. In India, the ceremony begins at 5:30 am (IST) on 23 September.

Where to watch the Emmys 2019?

The 71st Emmy Awards will air on FOX in the US. In India, as per the Television Academy site, the award ceremony will be aired on Star World. Meanwhile, you can also live stream the ceremony on Hotstar.

Wolf, Dragon or both? Who will conquer the Emmys ®? Watch the live telecast on September 23rd at 5 AM and the repeat at 10:30 PM.@televisionacad #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/Nvmqoff0X5 — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) September 21, 2019

Who leads the nomiantions?

The final season of Game of Thrones smashed the record for most Primetime Emmy nominations by a drama series in a single year, earning a whopping 32 nods. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel -- Amazon's story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic -- was a distant second on 20 nominations. HBO's acclaimed limited series Chernobyl placed third overall this year with 19 nominations, ahead of perennial Emmys powerhouse Saturday Night Live on 18.

Recently, the winners of Creative Arts Emmys were announced, which included Leaving Neverland, The Simpsons, Queer Eye and James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2019 13:26:37 IST