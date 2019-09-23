You are here:

Emmys 2019 — Netflix's interactive show Black Mirror: Bandersnatch wins Outstanding TV Movie award

Netflix's interactive film definitely made a big impact on Emmy voters. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch beat out top contenders like HBO's Deadwood: The Movie, Brexit and My Dinner with Herve and Amazon's contemporary take on King Lear, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"Being British, we were conditioned for 52 per cent of you to vote for Brexit," Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker joked while accepting the award.

He also made a point to thank Netflix's tech team in addition to the creative executives for helping in making the interactive part possible.

Fellow executive producer Annabel Jones also singled out Deadwood creator David Milch, stating it was a "particular honour" to be included in a category with the four-time Emmy winner.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch stars Fionn Whitehead as a programmer who's working on a video game in 1984.

The Emmy Awards recognise excellence within various areas of television and emerging media.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards is currently underway and the ceremony is airing live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2019 13:01:34 IST