Emmys 2019 full winners list: Game of thrones wins best drama; Bill Hader, Phoebe Waller-Bridge bag top honours
The annual Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate the best that TV and streaming services have to offer. This year, the ceremony saw plenty of first-time winners take the stage on Sunday night. Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, Pose breakout Billy Porter and Ozark's Julia Garner pulled off surprising upsets.
HBO's epic Game of Thrones led the way by winning Drama Series - with Peter Dinklage picking up the Outstanding Supporting Actor award.
Winter is finally over, but @GameofThrones’ #Emmys run certainly isn’t. After eight seasons, Game of Thrones has four wins for Outstanding Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/DvNQPNCXl4
Phoebe Waller-Bridge won three Emmys for Comedy Actress, Comedy Series Writing and Comedy series for widely acclaimed series Fleabag.
Here is the complete list of Emmy winners for 2019
Outstanding Drama Series: Game of Thrones
Outstanding Comedy Series: Fleabag
Outstanding Limited Series: Chernobyl
Outstanding Television Movie: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Porter, Pose
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader, Barry
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner, Ozark
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette, The Act
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Fleabag, "Episode 1"
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Harry Bradbeer — Fleabag
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Jason Bateman, Ozark
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special: Craig Mazin — Chernobyl
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Directing For A Variety Series: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Adam Sandler,” (Don Roy King)
Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live
Competition Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race
