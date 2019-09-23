You are here:

Emmys 2019 full winners list: Game of thrones wins best drama; Bill Hader, Phoebe Waller-Bridge bag top honours

The annual Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate the best that TV and streaming services have to offer. This year, the ceremony saw plenty of first-time winners take the stage on Sunday night. Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, Pose breakout Billy Porter and Ozark's Julia Garner pulled off surprising upsets.

HBO's epic Game of Thrones led the way by winning Drama Series - with Peter Dinklage picking up the Outstanding Supporting Actor award.

Winter is finally over, but @GameofThrones’ #Emmys run certainly isn’t. After eight seasons, Game of Thrones has four wins for Outstanding Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/DvNQPNCXl4 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 23, 2019

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won three Emmys for Comedy Actress, Comedy Series Writing and Comedy series for widely acclaimed series Fleabag.

.@fleabag storms the Comedy category and takes the #Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series, too. pic.twitter.com/ADU8PhfSzj — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 23, 2019

Here is the complete list of Emmy winners for 2019



Outstanding Drama Series: Game of Thrones

Outstanding Comedy Series: Fleabag

Outstanding Limited Series: Chernobyl

Outstanding Television Movie: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Porter, Pose

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader, Barry

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Fleabag, "Episode 1"

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Harry Bradbeer — Fleabag

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special: Craig Mazin — Chernobyl

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Directing For A Variety Series: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Adam Sandler,” (Don Roy King)

Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

Competition Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2019 09:42:25 IST