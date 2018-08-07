You are here:

Emmy-winning thriller series Homeland to end with season 8, Showtime Networks CEO confirms

Showtime's thriller series Homeland is officially ending after eight seasons. Showtime Networks CEO David Nevins confirmed the news at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour.

"I do not want to hear the word 'cancellation'. Alex Gansa (Co-creator and showrunner) will bring the show to its proper conclusion," Nevins said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nevins had been previously shy to call it quits on the network's popular drama, even though Gansa has been implying season eight would be the end since the Emmy-winning drama scored a three-season renewal back in 2016.

Homeland, developed by Gansa and Howard Gordon, is based on the original Israeli series Prisoners of War by Gideon Raff.

Along with Gansa and Gordon, Chip Johannessen, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patrick Harbinson, Danes, Michael Klick, Ron Nyswaner, Gideon Raff, Avi Nir and Ran Telem also serve as executive producers.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 14:46 PM