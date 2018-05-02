Emmy-winning sci-fi drama Westworld will return for a third season, confirms HBO

HBO's sci-fi drama Westworld has been renewed for a third season barely a fortnight after the premiere of its second season.

Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming, confirmed the news with an official announcement to Variety.

“It’s been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (creators of Westworld), as well as their gifted cast and crew. From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us,” he said.

Westworld, about an amusement park where people pay to be immersed in a Wild West experience, debuted on 22 April for its second season on cable channel HBO after a first season marked by numerous twists and changing time lines. The Westworld residents are not human but are lifelike synthetic creatures. When their programming went awry in the first season, they started remembering their treatment by the visiting humans. In the second season, the androids rage a mutiny against their human creators.

The sci-fi thriller, based on the 1973 Michael Crichton's movie of the same name, is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin.

Westworld stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden and Tessa Thompson.

The airing date of the third season is yet to be revealed.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 02, 2018 13:10 PM