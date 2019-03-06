Emmy-winning actor Riz Ahmed to produce, feature in music drama Mughal Mowgli

Emmy Award-winning actor and rapper Riz Ahmed will produce and feature in upcoming Mughal Mowgli, Variety reports. Ahmed has also co-written the story along with Bassam Tariq, who will make his feature directorial debut with the project.

Ahmed, who is excited to collaborate with Tariq, told The Hollywood Reporter, “We are setting out to do something different, and do it in a bold way.”

Mughal Mowgli is a spiritual drama which centres on a British Pakistani rapper who's first big break is at the risk of being jeopardised after he contracts an epigenetic ailment. The production on Mughal Mowgli will begin in March.

The project will be bankrolled by Pulse Films’ Thomas Benski and Bennett McGhee, Left Handed Films’ Ahmed and Michael Peay, along with BBC Films, Cinereach, SFFILM Invest, Vice Studios, and RYOT Films.

Ahmed was best-known for his work in independent films such as The Road to Guantanamo and The Reluctant Fundamentalist, before his breakout role in Nightcrawler. In the 2017 Emmy Awards, Ahmed became the first Muslim and first South Asian to win a lead acting Emmy. He last appeared in Spider-Man Universe spinoff Venom, alongside Tom Hardy.

Tariq's Ghosts of Sugar Land, on the other hand, won the non-fiction short film award at Sundance and was acquired by Netflix. His first documentary, These Birds Walk, premiered at SXSW.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 11:42:39 IST