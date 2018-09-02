Emmy Rossum exits Shameless after nine seasons; TV dad William H Macy thinks she's 'made the right choice'

Emmy Rossum is saying goodbye to Shameless after the show’s upcoming ninth season.

In an emotional Facebook post on Thursday, Rossum said playing her complex character was a “gift” and called the past eight years the best of her life.

Showtime Networks programming chief Gary Levine said the network was saddened by Rossum’s decision to leave and praised her work as Fiona, daughter to William H. Macy’s dysfunctional patriarch, Frank.

Macy says he stands by Emmy Rossum's decision to quit the show. The 68-year-old actor said the team had been expecting Rossum to exit the show for some time now.

"We've been expecting it. I tell you, when you get to season nine and you think of (whether) to keep going, it's daunting. It's hard not to think of: 'What would my life be post-Shameless?' And part of it is very frightening and part of it is very exciting," Macy told EW.

"She's young and I think she's made the right choice. She's got another show that she's an executive producer on, so she's going right into something and she wants to branch out. Plus, she just got married," the actor said in reference to Rossum's husband, Sam Esmail.

Macy said he wishes her well and "can't wait to see what she's going to do next".

Executive producer John Wells said work is underway on a season finale aimed at giving Rossum and her character a worthy send-off.

As the series continues, Wells said, the door will remain open for Rossum’s Fiona to visit or return home.

In December 2016, it was reported that Rossum had successfully lobbied for a higher salary per episode than Macy. She contented that she had more screen time and thus longer hours on set, and was even supported by Macy in her campaign.

The ninth season of Shameless debuts 9 September.

(With inputs from The Associated Press and Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2018 14:51 PM