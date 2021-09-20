While Olivia Colman dedicated her best actress in a drama series award to her later father, her The Crown co-star Josh O' Connor paid tribute to his grandfather in the acceptance speech.

Loved ones lost proved a common theme in acceptance speeches in the Emmy Awards 2021 ceremony. Olivia Colman, who won best actress in a drama series, said that she wished her father, “was here to see this... he would have loved all of this.” Colman’s father, she said, died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her The Crown co-star Josh O’Connor also paid tribute to his grandmother, who he said passed away a few months ago, and to his grandfather Peter O’Connor, who he hopes will watch the show Monday morning. “Your kindness and loyalty has been the greatest gift,” O’Connor said.

Jean Smart held back tears while accepting the best actress in a comedy series Emmy for her role in Hacks, which she dedicated to her late husband.

“Before I say anything else, I have to acknowledge my late husband who passed away six months ago yesterday,” Smart said on the night of 19 September. “I would not be here without him, and without his kind of putting his career on the back burner so I could take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities that I have had.”

Smart won for her portrayal of comedian Deborah Vance in the HBO series. Smart’s husband of 30 years, actor Richard Gilliland, died while the show was in production.

The 70-year-old actor also thanked her two children, who she said, “put up with Mommy commuting from Philadelphia and back,” as well as her Mare of Easttown co-stars. Smart was also up for a supporting award for the HBO limited series.

The audience at the ceremony was quick to give her a standing ovation, and her emotional speech had her co-star Hannah Einbinder in tears. Much to the dismay of many on social media, the show still played Smart off the stage for running over her allotted time. “They’re playing the music, so I have to stop,” Smart said. “I love you all and I thank you all very much.”