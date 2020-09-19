Emmy Awards 2020: Networks, streaming services pledge to donate $2.8 mn to fight child hunger

The Television Academy announced that each network and streaming service competing on the telecast has pledged a $100,000 donation for every Emmy they win.

The Television Academy announced on Friday that each network and streaming service competing on the telecast has pledged the donation for every Emmy they win.

With 23 Emmys being handed out and the academy committing $500,000, that will mean a donation of $2.8 million to No Kid Hungry, a group working to relieve child hunger brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

The 72nd Emmy Awards air Sunday at 5 pm on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting from Staples Center in Los Angeles and winners will accept their awards from remote locations, but little beyond that has been revealed about what will happen during the show that is being put on under unique pandemic circumstances.

Producers have sent camera equipment to about 130 A-list nominees in multiple countries around the world — and the winners will accept their awards live.

Guests set to appear include Anthony Anderson, Mindy Kaling, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patrick Stuart, RuPaul and Oprah Winfrey.

There is no red carpet, so how the stars will appear on camera is anyone's guess. Organisers have encouraged participants to embrace comfort over couture.

"Our informal theme for the night is 'Come as you are, but make an effort!'" said a letter sent to nominees by organizers in July, according to Variety.

"If you want to be in formal wear, we'd love that, but equally if you're in the UK and it's 3 am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed!"

HBO's Watchmen — which is competing in the limited series categories — leads the way with 26 nominations.

Amazon hit comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has 20 nominations. On the drama side, dark crime thriller Ozark and family drama Succession earned 18 nominations each.

