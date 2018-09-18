And the winner is...

Rachel Brosnahan is the winner of the best actor in a television comedy Emmy Award for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

It's the first Emmy for Brosnahan, and comes in the first season of her first leading role on television. She plays Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife in New York in the 1950s who finds she has a knacke for stand-up comedy.

She won a Golden Globe for the role earlier this year. Hers is the latest win for the Amazon series, which has also won a supporting actress Emmy Award for Alex Borstein and Emmys for best writing and directing.

In her acceptance speech, Brosnahan says the show is "about a woman who is finding her voice anew" like so many women in the country right now.