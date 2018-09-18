It's the first time Hader has won an Emmy for his acting. He's been nominated four times for his performances on Saturday Night Live and won his only previous Emmy as a producer of South Park in 2009.
He plays the HBO show's title character, an elite hitman who takes an interesting in acting after wandering into a class. Hader was also up for three more Emmys Monday night, for his writing, directing and executive producer on Barry. The writing and directing awards were awarded Amy Sherman-Palladino.
In his acceptance speech, Hader first mentioned Henry Winkler, who won an Emmy earlier in the night for best supporting actor in a comedy series.
Bill Hader has won the best actor in a television comedy Emmy Award for his role in Barry.
Rachel Brosnahan is the winner of the best actor in a television comedy Emmy Award for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
It's the first Emmy for Brosnahan, and comes in the first season of her first leading role on television. She plays Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife in New York in the 1950s who finds she has a knacke for stand-up comedy.
She won a Golden Globe for the role earlier this year. Hers is the latest win for the Amazon series, which has also won a supporting actress Emmy Award for Alex Borstein and Emmys for best writing and directing.
In her acceptance speech, Brosnahan says the show is "about a woman who is finding her voice anew" like so many women in the country right now.
The glittering gala of Emmy Awards 2018 in downtown Los Angeles will see The Handmaid's Tale face off with record-breaking HBO fantasy epic Game of Thrones for top honours — especially the coveted best drama prize.
Others in the best drama race include FX spy thriller The Americans, HBO's futuristic western Westworld, Netflix favorites The Crown and retro sci-fi mystery Stranger Things, and NBC family saga This is Us.
The 70th Emmy Awards, television's equivalent of the Oscars, opened on Monday with an edgy flurry of jokes about diversity in Hollywood, Donald Trump, race and the pervasive issue of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.
Saturday Night Live nominees Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson led a group of actors including pop stars John Legend and Ricky Martin — and even RuPaul — in the amusing song-and-dance number touching on the hot-button issues.
They then yielded the stage to hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, who are also regulars on the veteran NBC comedy sketch show — and let the zingers fly.
Dragons and castles saga Game of Thrones and heart-tugging family drama This is Us square off against chilling series The Handmaid’s Tale and Cold War spy show The Americans for the highest honors in television on Monday.
Comedies have changed since Cheers and Friends in the 1990s. This year, the absurdist hip-hop-inspired Atlanta and black-ish, which both delve into race in contemporary America, compete for best series against the sunny 1950s housewife tale The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Larry David’s chronicle of everyday annoyances in Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Fan favourite Game of Thrones, a medieval fantasy of warring knights, is seen as the biggest challenger to Handmaid’s Tale for the top Emmy prize.
Elsewhere, the grisly limited series The Assassination of Gianni Versace throws a spotlight on serial killings and homophobia in the 1980s, while Laura Dern is seen as the favorite to take home an Emmy for her role in the television film The Tale about child sexual assault.
Comedy series front-runners Mrs. Maisel and Atlanta could not be more different from each other in tone. Mrs. Maisel, about a mother who turns to stand-up comedy after a divorce, is an exuberant period piece with a dash of early feminism. Atlanta, created by and starring actor-singer Donald Glover, is set in a hard-scrabble community on the margins of the city’s hip-hop culture.