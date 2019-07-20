Emmy 2019: State of the Union scores surprise nomination after academy disqualifies Better Call Saul

Washington D.C. | After the Emmy nominations announced a few days ago brought cheer to actors and show creators, the academy has decided to cancel one of the nominations.

TV series Better Call Saul Employee Training: Madrigal Electromotive Security is no longer eligible for the Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category as it was deemed ineligible for the competition.

The Television Academy recently discovered that the series didn’t meet the minimum required run-time of two minutes for at least six episodes — a new stipulation that was added to the Emmy rules this year.

That clears the desk for the submission with the next highest number of votes in the category, State of the Union is now nominated for short form comedy or drama series. And Ryan O'Connell, star of the Netflix series Special, joins the race for the best actor.

"This decision is in no way a diminishment of the quality of Better Call Saul Employee Training or Mr Banks' performance in it," the Hollywood Reporter quoted a statement released by the TV Academy on Friday.

It added, "Jonathan Banks' nomination in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category is unaffected." The nominations for the 71st Emmy awards were announced by actors D'Arcy and Ken Jeong on Tuesday and the event is scheduled to be held in September this year.

In 2016, Veep’s Peter MacNicol was disqualified in the outstanding actor in a comedy category after it was determined he appeared in more than half of the season, violating the rules.

