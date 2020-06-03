Emma Watson releases statement on 'white supremacy' after facing backlash over her Blackout Tuesday post

Actor Emma Watson on Wednesday expressed support in fight against social injustice and racism, after the death of an African-American -- George Floyd -- in the United States.

Little Women actor shared her thoughts in a written statement on Instagram, where she opened up about the discrimination, one-race's supremacy, and the ways she is trying to deal with the situation.

"There is so much racism, both in our past and present, that is acknowledged nor accounted for. White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and dominance, of exploitation and oppression, that is tightly scheduled into society. As a white person, I have benefited from this," the 30-year-old actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram I stand with you. A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Jun 2, 2020 at 4:03pm PDT

She emphasised on the importance of working even harder internally and externally to tackle the "structural and institutional racism."

Watson noted that she is still learning, figuring about the ways she "unconsciously" lend support to a system that is structurally racist. "I see your anger, sadness, and pain. I cannot know what this feels like for you but it doesn't mean I won't try to," she concluded.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower also came in forward to show her favour, and observed Blackout Tuesday yesterday as a message of solidarity in response to the death of George Floyd.

According to Metro UK, Watson was hit with criticism with many finding it offensive she’d not used her massive platform to share useful resources amid the Black Lives Matter protests. After posting three black tiles, and nothing else, the actor was accused of performative activism, with one pointing out the tiles had white borders to seemingly fit in with the rest of her Instagram posts.

Black Lives Matter protests have intensified across the US after Floyd, passed away after having a knee pressed into his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2020 15:31:19 IST

