Emma Thompson opts out of Skydance Animation's film Luck reportedly over studio's hiring of John Lasseter

Emma Thompson has withdrawn from her role as voice artist in Skydance Animation's feature film Luck, according to The Hollywood Reporter. According to several media reports, the two-time Oscar winner exited from the project over concerns of working with division’s head John Lasseter.

Lasseter, the former Disney-Pixar chief, was hired by Skydance Animation in January 2019 amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour. Lasseter took a six-month sabbatical from Pixar and Disney Animation after acknowledging "missteps" in his behavior with employees in November 2017. Disney announced in June 2018 that he would be leaving the company at the end of the year when his contract expired.

A spokesperson for Thompson confirmed that she hadn't filmed any scenes for the animated comedy. Thompson had been roped in to play a character in charge of a good-luck organisation.

Helmed by Kung Fu Panda 3 director Alessandro Carloni, Luck — inspired by Inside Out — narrates the story of teams of good luck and bad luck who compete to determine the outcome of everyday people’s fate. Luck is slated to hit theaters in 2021.

Apart from Luck, the studio has another film in the pipeline titled Split. Written by Linda Woolverton, to be directed by Vicky Jenson, it is a feature about a magical teenager, .

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 18:21:28 IST